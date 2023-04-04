goskagit

The former town of Hamilton clerk-treasurer pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree theft that allegedly took place between December 2021 and July 2022.

Leah Marie Jones was released on personal recognizance, and a jury trial is set for June 20.


