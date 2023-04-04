The former town of Hamilton clerk-treasurer pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree theft that allegedly took place between December 2021 and July 2022.
Leah Marie Jones was released on personal recognizance, and a jury trial is set for June 20.
According to court documents, Hamilton Mayor Mandy Bates reported possible embezzlement to the Skagit County Sherriff’s Office in September 2022 and presented financial documents and a letter from the Town Council stating it wished to pursue criminal charges.
The alleged theft amount was determined to be $26,257.04, according to court documents.
The amount is a combination of one double payment for a pay period, reimbursements without receipts and pay stubs showing Jones was receiving $27.50 per hour as clerk-treasurer when the maximum pay for the position was $20 as per town code.
According to court documents, Jones told law enforcement during an interview that she was asked to take the position of clerk-treasurer by interim Mayor Andrea Stoeser and that she would not take the job for less than $25 per hour, which Jones said Stoeser agreed to.
The court documents also state Jones told law enforcement she had receipts for the reimbursements.
A second meeting with law enforcement was set up for Jones to bring in the various papers to prove there was no theft, but documents state Jones did not show up. The same happened for another meeting.
The incident report states law enforcement made several unsuccessful attempts to reach Jones prior to charges being filed.
The maximum penalty for first-degree theft is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, as well as restitution.
