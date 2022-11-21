The Anacortes Public Library and Skagit County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services are teaming up for a free workshop series on healthy teen relationships.

The workshops are open to the public but some are restricted to teens only to help provide a safe learning and sharing environment for young people. Guardians and parents can attend some of the workshops to help them better communicate with their teens about topics presented.


