The Anacortes Public Library and Skagit County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services are teaming up for a free workshop series on healthy teen relationships.
The workshops are open to the public but some are restricted to teens only to help provide a safe learning and sharing environment for young people. Guardians and parents can attend some of the workshops to help them better communicate with their teens about topics presented.
Registration is on the library website and is strongly encouraged, because materials are included for the workshop.
Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services is aimed at ending domestic violence and sexual assault through the community with education, awareness and action, according to a news release from the library.
The two-session teen-only workshops are 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the library meeting room. Attending both is encouraged by organizers, but not required.
Bryn Meeks, education and prevention coordinator at Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, will host the workshops to talk to the teens about relationships.
They will be able to talk about what they value in relationships, how to develop practical skills for fulfilling relationships and share with their peers, if they want.
The teens will also discuss healthy relationship techniques and how to make sure relationships are consensual. Materials discussed will be age appropriate for this workshop, which is open to those between 13 and 18.
Guardian and parent workshops are 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Monday, Dec. 5, in the library community meeting room.
They are open to guardians of children of all ages and will focus on talking to children about consent, boundaries, sexual violence, relationships and standing up for yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.