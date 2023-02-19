MOUNT VERNON — Students at Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley high schools have been serving as court personnel for peers going through the criminal justice system.
They are taking part in Skagit County Teen Court — a diversion program that is an alternative to juvenile detention.
Teen Court has been in the works for about two years, but officially got off the ground in October, said Skagit County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Neidzwski who helped form the program.
Neidzwski, who before becoming a judge worked in the juvenile court system with the county Public Defender’s Office, said she was concerned about the lack of resources for juvenile offenders who needed extra support.
This program is meant to take low-level juvenile offenders out of the normal court process and surround them with resources and support they may need.
Nathaniel Block, a Skagit County prosecutor, helps pick the cases that are eligible for the program.
He said he looks for misdemeanor, nonviolent, nonweapon offenses where the offender has no previous convictions. This could include shoplifting, low-level theft, minor in possession of alcohol or trespassing.
“This is a way for us to, from the prosecutors’ perspective, make sure the community is safe ... while still knowing that kids make mistakes,” Block said.
To take part in the program, the offender must admit guilt. Those in the program then seek to come up with an appropriate punishment.
Rather than going to court to see an intimidating judge in a robe and being surrounded by adults, the offenders in the program are surrounded by other students acting as the everything from the judge and jury to attorneys and bailiff.
“It’s a very different experience to go to court surrounded by your peers,” Neidzwski said. “It’s a much more intimate experience.”
The offenders are represented by students who have been mentored by volunteer attorneys.
Cara Lorenzo is one of the mentor attorneys. She said she is a proponent of Teen Court because it helps to get the juveniles out of the cycle that the criminal justice system can turn into.
“It almost seems like at times the system is made to keep people in and makes it incredibly difficult to get out,” Lorenzo said. “We’re really trying on both sides (offender and prosecutor) to figure our what’s going on that lead to the criminal behavior.”
Mount Vernon High School students Jailin Chen and Karla Silverio served as prosecutors in the latest court session.
Their case involved a juvenile guilty of third-degree theft. They argued the penalties for the theft should include impulse control classes, an apology letter to the store owner, a letter to future self and restitution.
The offender’s attorneys, Mount Vernon High School students Ana Capote and Brisa Gonzalez, argued the penalty should be serving on a jury to see the other side of the system, restitution and observing one session of adult court.
“The goal is to create a balanced sentence,” said Avalon Stewart, who was serving as judge for the case.
The penalty decided by a jury of five students was for the offender to write an apology letter, attend three hours of conflict resolution classes provided by Volunteers of America and to observe one session of adult court.
Jason Powers, another of the mentor attorneys, said Teen Court can have an effect on all of the students involved, not just the offenders.
“I’m really surprised how serious they take it. They realize how serious this is,” he said.
Powers said he also sees Teen Court as a chance to give students an idea of how the court system works.
Chen and Silverio said that while they enjoy participating in Teen Court, the experience has made them realize that a career in criminal justice is not for them.
Stewart, on the other hand, said she has considered a job in criminal justice largely due to her experience in Teen Court, and by hearing the stories of why local attorneys and judges chose their career paths.
“I didn’t realize that even on a county level how much impact they had,” she said.
The goal is to expand the program into the other high schools in the county in the next year or so, said Neidzwski. This would give more students the chance to be involved and would allow the program to feature 12-person juries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.