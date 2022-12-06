MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon police arrested a 23-year-old Bow man Monday for investigation of two counts of second-degree attempted murder.
Isaias Vazquez-Gonzalez is alleged to have shot two Mount Vernon men during an altercation in the early morning hours of Nov. 5 in the 200 block of Riverside Lane in Mount Vernon, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
The two victims, ages 32 and 34, were treated at Skagit Valley Hospital for gunshot wounds and other injuries related to the incident.
According to the news release, after shooting the two men Vazquez-Gonzalez rammed their vehicle with his.
The collision pinned the legs of one man between Vazquez-Gonzalez’s vehicle and the man’s vehicle, and pinned the other man between the first first victim’s vehicle and a third vehicle.
Police were able to identify Vazquez-Gonzalez as the shooting suspect and the driver of the vehicle that caused further injury to the two men.
A search warrant was served Monday at a residence in the 17000 block of Sam Bell Road northwest of Burlington, where Vazquez-Gonzalez was taken into custody.
Found at the residence was suspected stolen merchandise, including a suspected stolen firearm, and a drug suspected to be fentanyl.
Vazquez-Gonzalez is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on investigation of the two counts of attempted murder.
According to the release, additional charges are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.