MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon police arrested a 23-year-old Bow man Monday for investigation of two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Isaias Vazquez-Gonzalez is alleged to have shot two Mount Vernon men during an altercation in the early morning hours of Nov. 5 in the 200 block of Riverside Lane in Mount Vernon, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.


