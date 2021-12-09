An Okanogan County man was sentenced to two years and two months in prison Thursday for his role in a car crash that killed his passenger in Skagit County.
This comes after a jury acquitted 46-year-old Ronnie Lee Tom of vehicular homicide Wednesday, but convicted him on two lesser charges.
In total, Tom was found guilty on one count each of reckless endangerment and driving while under the influence. He pleaded guilty to a count of attempted escape, which was related to a separate case.
Wesley Richards, Tom's lawyer, said Tom has already been in jail for two and a half years awaiting trial. His sentence took into account time already served, so he is eligible for release.
The court also ordered a substance use evaluation for alcohol, mandated the use of an ignition interlock device for his vehicle and required probation for five years.
He also must go to alcohol abuse treatment if his evaluator recommends it.
The case stems from an early morning crash on June 3, 2019, when Tom and his girlfriend, Kaylynne Flett, were driving to Eastern Washington along Highway 20.
Tom, the driver, failed to navigate a turn east of Marblemount about 1:30 a.m., and ran the vehicle off the road and into a tree, according to testimony.
Flett died at the scene. Her 7-year-old son was in the vehicle, but was uninjured.
At trial, Tom conceded he was drunk, but asserted the crash was Flett's fault. He said she grabbed him and tried to kiss him, causing him to jerk the wheel to the right, sending the vehicle off the road at a high speed.
