Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
TRAIN COLLISION
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
TRAIN COLLISION
A woman was struck and killed by a train late Tuesday night near the intersection of Section and Third streets in Mount Vernon.
The 25-year-old was on foot when she was hit, according to a Mount Vernon Police Department spokesperson.
Mount Vernon police are investigating.
DRUGS, FIREARMS
Anacortes police arrested a man Friday for investigation of several firearms and drug offenses.
After responding to a 911 call on 30th Street about a violation of a restraining order, officers searched the backpack of the suspect and found three handguns and several bags of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
The 37-year-old Anacortes man was later charged with seven felonies connected to this incident, the release states.
The man has prior felony convictions, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.
CAR CRASH
A 17-year-old Sedro-Woolley boy was airlifted to Providence Medical Center in Everett after the vehicle he was driving was rear-ended about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 20 west of Lyman.
His was the only injury that resulted from the collision, according to a news release from State Patrol.
The boy was driving a vehicle that was stopped on Highway 20, while waiting to make a left turn. The other driver, a Sedro-Woolley woman, failed to stop, and struck the rear of the first vehicle.
Two children were in the woman's vehicle.
The State Patrol is investigating.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.