Pederson plea 2021
Buy Now

Bay View resident Roger E. Pederson enters a plea of not guilty in August 2018 in Skagit County Superior Court on charges of animal cruelty related to his treatment of his cattle.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

Roger Edward Pederson is negotiating a plea agreement related to animal cruelty charges filed against him in July 2018.

The 93-year-old Bow man was charged with six counts of first-degree animal cruelty after 70 dead cows were found on his property in January 2018. 


— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.