Pederson negotiating plea deal in animal cruelty case

By BRANDON STONE
Mar 10, 2023

Bay View resident Roger E. Pederson enters a plea of not guilty in August 2018 in Skagit County Superior Court on charges of animal cruelty related to his treatment of his cattle.

Roger Edward Pederson is negotiating a plea agreement related to animal cruelty charges filed against him in July 2018.

The 93-year-old Bow man was charged with six counts of first-degree animal cruelty after 70 dead cows were found on his property in January 2018.

At a hearing Friday meant to discuss plans for a trial, lawyers for Pederson and the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed they are negotiating a plea agreement. Generally, this is when a defendant agrees to plead guilty to lesser charges and a shorter sentence than they would face if convicted at trial.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon to discuss the plea agreement or schedule a trial date. Monday had been the day Pederson's trial was to begin.

Pederson was first set to go to trial in October 2018, and has had his trial delayed 17 times as lawyers requested postponements.
