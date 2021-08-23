State mask mandate now in effect
OLYMPIA — A universal mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status went into effect in Washington state on Monday.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the expanded mask mandate last week. He also expanded the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all K-12 employees, in addition to employees at state colleges, and most childcare and early learning providers, KING5 reported.
The mandates follow weeks of escalating COVID-19 case rates and increasing hospitalizations caused primarily by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Inslee’s office said the state recently broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was previously set in December.
The governor’s office is working with state partners to re-establish an enforcement system, according to a spokesperson.
“The governor’s office and other state partners are working together on reestablishing an enforcement system. There will be more details in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.
Dozens test positive at Pierce County Jail
TACOMA — Up to 35 inmates at the Pierce County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
The News Tribune reports over the last few days inmates reported feeling ill and were tested at the jail’s health clinic. By Sunday, 25 to 35 COVID tests came back positive. More tests are pending.
Following a protocol developed last year, jail officials immediately put roughly 180 inmates in quarantine. That’s about one third of the jail’s population, which numbered 548 Sunday.
“We follow isolation and quarantine protocols as advised by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to stem the spread among the individuals in our care,” Sheriff Ed Troyer said.
The outbreak means the jail will only allow people arrested on suspicion of violent crimes to be booked. That includes murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, rape, child molestation, kidnapping, child assault, domestic violence and possessing explosive devices.
Jail offers ramen noodles for vaccines
KENNEWICK — Staff at a jail in south-central Washington state have come up with an inexpensive, but effective, way to encourage inmates to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Since the first of the month the Benton County Jail has been giving away one of its most popular commissary items to inmates who sign up for their first COVID shot — ramen noodles, the Olympian reported.
By Monday, the jail will have given out 900 packets of noodle soup to 90 inmates, said Scott Souza, chief of corrections for the Benton County Corrections Department.
It’s advertised to inmates around the jail with fliers featuring a larger-than-life photo of the seasoned, wavy noodles and a headline that says SOUPS FOR SHOTS.
“To encourage and support COVID vaccination efforts, the Benton County Department of Corrections will be providing each inmate that starts their vaccination series with 10 FREE RAMEN NOODLE SOUPS!!!” say posters around the jail in Kennewick, Wash.
“We’re doing everything we can do to incentivize vaccination and we are getting outstanding response,” Souza said.
Any inmate, no matter how long their stay, is eligible for the program if they have not been immunized yet. The Benton County jail has shared information about the program with other jails in the state, Souza said.
— The Associated Press
