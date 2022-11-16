SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against two teenagers for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of a student at Ingraham High School in Seattle last week.

A 14-year-old who is lodged at the county's youth jail is facing charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, KUOW reported.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.