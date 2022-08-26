...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.

ANACORTES — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly shooting to death a 52-year-old man.
The shooting in the 800 block of 30th Street allegedly occurred during a domestic-violence incident involving the woman’s 43-year-old mother and the mother’s boyfriend, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
Officers responded about 6:15 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a male had been shot and that a female was running toward Commercial Avenue. The woman returned shortly after and called 911.
The man died from his injuries at Island Hospital. The mother was not injured.
The 20-year-old woman was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold for first-degree murder. She is being held on $500,000 bail.
