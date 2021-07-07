MOUNT VERNON — A 38-year-old Mount Vernon woman was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison after having been found guilty of attempting to solicit her son to kill his father.
Vanessa Valdiglesias-Lavalle was found guilty by a jury in April of one count of solicitation to commit murder in trying to convince her 10-year-old son to kill his father by tainting his food and drink with rat poison.
Jurors heard from the woman's ex-husband, her youngest son and the older son who had recorded a conversation with his mother in which she tells him to put "venom" in his father's food.
According to testimony, with their father out of the picture, the boy and his younger brother would be free to live full-time with Valdiglesias-Lavalle.
As he had during the 2 1/2 day trial, defense attorney Adam Yanasak on Wednesday argued that the conversation between Valdiglesias-Lavalle and the oldest of her two sons was inappropriate, but not illegal.
The relationship between Valdiglesias-Lavalle and her ex-husband was fraught, Yanasak said. To this day, the welfare of the boys is her biggest concern, the lawyer said.
“She is 100% committed to her children; everything she does is for the safety and benefit of her children,” he said. "She is worried to death about what’s going to happen to those kids."
Citing her assertions of domestic violence and what he called a disproportional sentence for the charge — a person convicted of second-degree murder could face less time in prison — Yanasak asked Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles to levy a sentence below the standard sentencing range.
While Stiles said he empathized with Valdiglesias-Lavalle regarding her claims of domestic violence, there also was not enough evidence to warrant an exceptionally low sentence. Instead, she was sentenced to 15 years, based on a recommendation made to Stiles by Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich.
At trial, Valdiglesias-Lavalle was also found guilty of one count of solicitation to commit first-degree assault with a noxious substance. However, for sentencing purposes, that charge was merged with the more serious solicitation to commit murder charge.
