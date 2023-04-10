Highway 9 bridge to close for repairs Skagit Valley Herald staff Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Apr 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The first of two bridge preservation projects in Skagit County will begin Friday.The state Department of Transportation will close the Highway 9 bridge over the Skagit River for an expected 27 hours.The highway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Sunday from between South Skagit Highway and Diamond Road.Then from 1 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, flaggers will alternate northbound and southbound traffic across the bridge as contractor crews complete the work. Later this month, crews will work on the Baker River bridge on Highway 20 in Concrete.Full closures of the Baker River bridge are not anticipated.The two projects will involve fixing damaged pavement to preserve the integrity of the bridges, extend their lifespans and provide smoother rides for users.The projects are two of 17 in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties undergoing work in 2022-2023 at a total cost of $5.2 million. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Construction Industry Transportation Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Job Market The Economy Politics Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Follow Vince Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Tulip Town sues new tulip garden, alleging deceptive practices Body found Saturday identified Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Mount Vernon man gets six-year prison sentence Chapin family sells Ethan's Smile tulips and merchandise to raise funds for new foundation Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.