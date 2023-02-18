APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian artillery vehicle fires its gun Saturday in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

 Associated Press

MUNICH — The United States has determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday, insisting that "justice must be served" to the perpetrators.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Harris said the international community has both a moral and a strategic interest in pursuing those crimes, pointing to a danger of other authoritarian governments taking advantage if international rules are undermined.


