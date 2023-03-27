LA CONNER — Participants in La Conner’s inaugural Murder Mystery event Saturday tried to solve the Case of the Slough Swindler.
Chris Jennings, the coordinator of the event and president of La Conner Chamber of Commerce, said she’d been thinking about a murder mystery event for several years.
After a writer approached her with ideas for a narrative for a case, she started work to put the event together.
Ten volunteers dressed as suspects in 1800s period costumes and wandered in town throughout the day, chatting with participants about the case.
The chamber printed a newspaper that contained information about a missing real estate agent. Participants followed the clues around town, visiting 19 clue locations at local shops. Each location had different information about the case.
Bob Jacobson, who played Charlie Cents, said it was enjoyable to play a suspect. He said participants took it seriously.
“They grilled me,” he said.
Mark Hulst, the chamber’s executive director, said it was fun to see residents and visitors involved in the event.
“It’s pretty exciting, there’s a lot of buzz around it,” he said.
La Conner residents Joan Cross and Mike Thuot were two of the participants who visited clue locations trying to figure out the culprit.
“It’s a great way to bring people into shops,” Cross said.
Participants turned in their guesses for the murderer at Maple Hall, where suspect Darlin’ Daffy was handcuffed in front of the audience.
Those who guessed the murderer correctly had their names entered into a drawing for the grand prize — a weekend stay in La Conner.
Several stores noticed an influx in visitors during the event.
“It’s like La Conner is waking up,” said Lori Gould, a volunteer for the chamber and event.
Gould estimated about 150 participated.
“We’d have loved to have 20 to 25 people,” she said. “This is amazing.”
Jennings and Hulst said they hope to hold another Murder Mystery event next year.
