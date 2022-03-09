Stormwater Outfall
In this October 2020 photo, Anacortes Stormwater Program Manager Diane Hennebert and Tim Gohrke of Friends of Skagit Beaches discuss steps for monitoring stormwater around Fidalgo Island through a new, volunteer effort the city and nonprofit are launching this fall.

 Kimberly Cauvel / Skagit Valley Herald

The Anacortes Stormwater Management Program this year will start its Source Control Program, which focuses on the prevention and reduction of stormwater pollution at the source and examines existing businesses.

The city plans to combine with the Skagit Public Health Department’s existing Source Control Program, which focuses on businesses that are small-quantity generators of hazardous waste, to create a more consolidated regional program.

By joining with Skagit Public Health, the city would benefit from existing relationships with businesses, consistent messaging and enforcement and cost-saving from having all jurisdictions pooling their money together, said Diane Hennebert, the stormwater program manager.

“The City of Anacortes is fully committed to maintaining a strong stormwater management program … and protecting water quality in the Salish sea,” Hennebert said.

