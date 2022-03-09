...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
In this October 2020 photo, Anacortes Stormwater Program Manager Diane Hennebert and Tim Gohrke of Friends of Skagit Beaches discuss steps for monitoring stormwater around Fidalgo Island through a new, volunteer effort the city and nonprofit are launching this fall.
The Anacortes Stormwater Management Program this year will start its Source Control Program, which focuses on the prevention and reduction of stormwater pollution at the source and examines existing businesses.
The city plans to combine with the Skagit Public Health Department’s existing Source Control Program, which focuses on businesses that are small-quantity generators of hazardous waste, to create a more consolidated regional program.
By joining with Skagit Public Health, the city would benefit from existing relationships with businesses, consistent messaging and enforcement and cost-saving from having all jurisdictions pooling their money together, said Diane Hennebert, the stormwater program manager.
“The City of Anacortes is fully committed to maintaining a strong stormwater management program … and protecting water quality in the Salish sea,” Hennebert said.
