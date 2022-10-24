Five Skagit County sites are being considered for the next stage of the state's Department of Natural Resources' Carbon Project.
The project is looking to set aside a total of 10,000 acres of state land for conservation and carbon sequestration.
The sites that are chosen will no longer be used for the harvesting of timber.
There were 2,500 acres of land set aside in the first stage of the project. Now 50 sites totaling 11,726 acres are being considered for the final 7,500 acres.
The Skagit County sites include two on Frailey Mountain south of Lake Cavanaugh, Deforest Creek northeast of Lake Cavanaugh, Rinker Ridge southwest of Rockport and Irene Creek east of Marblemount. The sites total 1,691 acres.
The parcels were chosen based on what is called High Conservation Value criteria.
This criteria includes whether there are rare, threatened or endangered animals or habitats, and if the land is important to traditional cultural identities of Indigenous populations and local communities.
In the middle of the Frailey Mountain sites is old growth forest that can't be harvested, according to Senior Policy Advisor Csenka Favorini-Csorba, who is leading the carbon project.
"We can expand the benefit of the old growth by extending the boundary of the area," she said.
Irene Creek was chosen due to it being near a natural area preserve, and numerous community members have advocated for it to be conserved, Favorini-Csorba said.
Similarly, she said community concerns have been voiced about protecting the watershed at Deforest Creek.
At Rinker Ridge, there are concerns regarding fish passage and unstable slopes, which may lead to a challenging timber harvest, Favorini-Csorba said.
Though the lands chosen for the project will not be logged, they will continue to generate money for trust beneficiaries.
Any carbon that is sequestered while the land is conserved will be turned into credits that individuals or businesses can buy to offset their carbon emissions.
While the carbon credits would bring money to trust beneficiaries that would normally benefit from timber harvests — and would bring it in annually instead of several decades apart — it would not likely be as much, according to Favorini-Csorba said.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners wrote a letter to Natural Resources stating that the project would probably have a "significant adverse impact on Skagit County, its junior taxing districts, the forest industry we have worked to protect, and our Comprehensive Plan."
Other reasons cited in the letter are a failure to consider the county's economy, a failure to consider appropriate alternatives and an appearance of an outcome-oriented process, where the desired results are the focus rather than the process of getting to those results.
"This appearance of an outcome-oriented process is substantially heightened by the rushed comment period (14 days) that DNR (Department of Natural Resources) afforded its trust beneficiaries in this matter, despite objection by Skagit County and others," the letter stats.
There is a public webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday for those wishing to learn more about the Carbon Project.
An in-person open house will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Olympia and an online survey can be taken until Nov. 18.
More information can be found at dnr.wa.gov/carbonoutreach.
