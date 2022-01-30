...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt becoming southwest today.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Throughout 2022, journalists at Adams Publishing Group (APG) will take a deep dive into inflation, grocery store prices, and their impacts on consumers and communities.
We will be tracking prices as they rise (and perhaps fall back) in the months ahead, and delving into stories on the economic crunches facing households across the country.
APG owns and operates more than 125 news titles in 15 states across the U.S.
Reporters and editors from 10 of our markets are tracking a basket of grocery items throughout the year.
Our grocery list includes items ranging from eggs, butter and cream cheese to soda, meat and toilet paper. We’re also following supply chain challenges that are contributing to escalating prices.
The prices on these same items, from the same stores, will be published monthly along with a series of stories on inflation, supply chain problems and other economic challenges.
We will also drill down on other goods and services that are affecting consumers’ purchasing power.
The news organizations directly involved in this special report include the Southern Maryland News, Skagit Valley Herald in Washington state, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, The Daily Times in Tennessee, The Idaho Press, The Athens (Ohio) Messenger, The Leader-Telegram and Watertown Daily Times in Wisconsin, The Charlotte Sun and North Port Sun in Florida and The Daily Reflector in North Carolina.
Notes:
In a couple of markets our reporters were not able to find Wonder Bread at the store. In these cases, they priced Sara Lee (Boise, Eau Claire, Watertown).
On items where a “member” price was offered, we went with that price instead of the regular price.
If an item’s price was lower with the purchase of multiples, we went with the single-item price.
For brands of eggs and chicken, reporters chose the least expensive option.
If the store was out of an item (cream cheese), we noted the price on the empty shelf.
