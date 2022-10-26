737-9

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines announced today it is exercising options to purchase 52 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2027, growing the airline's confirmed 737 MAX fleet from 94 to 146. Alaska also secured rights for 105 more planes through 2030, ensuring access to sufficient aircraft for fleet replacement and growth. This agreement represents the largest commitment for future aircraft in the airline's history.

