Two construction projects at the Anacortes Family Center are on time and on budget as the organization works to connect people to jobs and homes in an economy where prices keep climbing.
Currently underway are a new administrative building, which will also house some other community organizations, and a new set of low-income housing units complete with an early learning center downstairs.
Both projects are being managed by Quantum Construction and should be ready to open in March or shortly after, center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said.
“This will be a hub of community resources,” he said.
The administrative building replaces the roughly 1,000-square-foot house the center was using as its offices before. The new two-story building, at about 5,000 square feet, will offer several offices for the center. Staff are currently spread out around the campus, which can be hard for organizing and getting things done, Johnson said.
There will also be a test kitchen so clients living in the center’s buildings can take part in life skills and cooking classes in a hands-on way they couldn’t before, Johnson said.
The new building will have space on the ground floor for headquarters for A Simple Gesture, a community group that collects grocery donations every two months to fill the food bank at the Salvation Army.
Skagit Legal Aid will also be able to use the space for mediations, Johnson said. Mediations associated with evictions are required by law. Right now, residents here must travel to the Dispute Resolution Center in Everett to take part in that process.
This space will allow Legal Aid to work with tenants much closer to home and make it easier for everyone involved, Johnson said.
Also in the space will be a shower. Anyone who is currently experiencing homelessness can come in to shower and get cleaned up, Johnson said. That could come in handy, especially if the person has a job interview to attend.
“It will be a really multipurpose, functional space, and we’re really excited about it,” he said.
Also in progress is an apartment complex on 26th Street, just next to Island Health. Supply chain issues and costs of construction, as well as
interest rates, have skyrocketed, but Quantum has kept this project on track, Johnson said.
Finding the money
Going in, the project was about $200,000 underfunded, because of those growing costs.
Walter and Susan Guterbock pledged $100,000 as matching money to make up that difference, Johnson said. The center is working to raise the rest.
While the administrative building is funded completely by a private donation from one family, the affordable housing units have a variety of funding sources.
Money from the 1/10th of 1% sales tax approved by voters in February 2020 makes up the majority of the funding. But because that number can fluctuate, the center also brought in more stable funding sources.
Other funding came from the city, county and state, Johnson said. Climbing interest rates are adding funding challenges now, he said.
More than $1 million for the project also came from private donors.
The bottom floor of the building will be an early learning center managed by the Boys and Girls Club of Skagit County. This will be the first licensed early learning center that the club operates. That center will provide about 40 spaces for community kids, of which up to five will be reserved for Family Center residents. The other spaces will go to low-income families in the community and the families of Island Health essential workers.
Five of the 21 apartments are reserved for essential medical personnel because center staff learned that many medical personnel cannot afford to live in town. A shortage of those essential workers could become a crisis in a disaster that closed the bridges, Johnson said.
The center and Island Health are working to identify workers who would be a good fit now, Johnson said.
Growing need
The need is growing fast, even as the center builds new spaces to help, Johnson said.
Add to that the mental health crisis, he said. In many cases, especially for the chronically unhoused, those are connected, he said.
“Need is increasing, and the severity of that need is also increasing,” he said.
The center is looking at ways to address the housing piece of the puzzle, but chronic homelessness will continue without ways to address the mental health aspect, Johnson said.
The city recently renewed a contract for a social worker at the Family Center whose role is to talk to people facing homelessness and connect them with resources.
There is always a waitlist for the center’s facilities, Johnson said. At the emergency shelter, the wait is about five families at the lowest and roughly 25 at the highest.
When the center opened its last affordable housing building, it had enough applicants to fill that and the new building that opens next year.
The center also operates a hotel-motel voucher to help provide temporary housing for those that need it before they head into a bigger program or who need a place for a night or two.
Two rooms are permanently reserved for those programs and are funded by the county, Johnson said. Funding from churches and other community organizations pay for other rooms as needed.
Community partners
The Family Center has many partnerships in the community, including some connected to education, such as those with the Anacortes School District and Skagit Valley College.
A new mentorship program offered in partnership with the School District connects youths, especially those who live at one of the center’s buildings, with adult community members. They may have a connection through hobbies or interests, language, religion or other points, Johnson said. The mentorship program allows that connection to be made so the adult person can help out youths who may need a little extra guidance.
The partnership with Skagit Valley College means that center clients who take their 12 life skills classes earn two college credits at the college toward furthering their education, Johnson said. The Family Center is the only area shelter that offers that program.
Another program helped turned a storage solution into a work of art.
The center receives donations of both money and items, such as household goods. The center tries to provide furniture for people who are moving into apartments, as well as quilts for every new family and other items. But those goods have to be stored.
The center was given a storage container that was useful, but not so visually attractive. Through a partnership with artist Jennifer Bowman and the Anacortes Arts Festival, center residents were assisted in painting flowers on the container, he said.
The center also recently took part in a shoe drive in partnership with area Girl Scout troops. The girls helped collect old running shoes for a program that offers between 10 cents and $1 per pair depending on type and condition.
They collected 568 pairs of sneakers.
“It was an overwhelming success,” Johnson said.
Lighthouse Memory Care also recently completed a project for the center. Residents filled plastic buckets with “beach kits.” They were given to the roughly 50 kids who live on the Family Center campus, Johnson said.
