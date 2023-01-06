BURLINGTON — Legislators representing Skagit County hope to make progress on housing, health care and policing during the legislative session that begins Monday.
Seven of the nine members whose districts include parts of the county attended a send-off Thursday hosted by the local chambers of commerce, with many saying their priorities are shared across party lines.
One issue is that the state's housing supply is far behind demand at all income levels, inflating housing costs and adding to the homeless crisis.
"(We're) something like a quarter million homes behind for people in Washington state, and people keep moving here," said Rep. Alex Ramel, a Democrat representing northwest Skagit County, Bellingham and San Juan County.
He supports a plan to fund the state housing trust fund at historic levels. This pool of funding is used to build low-income housing for those who are left behind by the housing market.
Ramel also supports proposals to make it easier to build more kinds of housing — such as row houses, condos and duplexes — anywhere a traditional house can be built.
And he is sponsoring legislation dealing with rent stabilization, as inflation affects housing costs for those throughout his district.
“I've talked to so many people over the last year whose rent has gone up by double-digit (percentages),” he said.
Rep. Carolyn Eslick, a Republican who represents east Skagit and Snohomish counties, said the state needs to allow for more kinds of housing to be built.
“I am all about condos. I live in one,” she said. "It's the perfect place for young families to get started.”
But Eslick's first priority is on criminal justice, she said.
“We need to restore law and order, and that's my top priority this year,” she said.
Rep. Dave Paul, who represents Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County, said his fellow Democrats agree the Legislature went too far on policing during the 2020 legislative session.
The Legislature passed a series of laws aimed to curb misconduct by law enforcement, but members of both parties have said they need to revisit the topic.
Paul said the problem is that there's no path forward that both parties will support.
“There's just no consensus in our community and our Legislature,” he said.
Sen. Keith Wagoner, who serves with Eslick in the 39th District, said the Republican caucus is committed to working with Democrats on this issue.
“We’re hoping to come up with some compromise language that will ... empower our police," he said.
Wagoner said he's had a good working relationship with Democrats in his five years in the Senate. He negotiated millions in funding for the Skagit Stabilization Campus, a new mental health treatment facility in Sedro-Woolley, and feels the building is a symbol of that bipartisan spirit.
But while the Legislature has made strides in building facilities such as the one in Sedro-Woolley, it's fallen short in staffing them.
He said legislators need to invest more time and energy into training programs and financial incentives to attract employees.
Sen. Ron Muzzall, a Republican who serves alongside Paul in the 10th District, said fixing the state's Medicaid budget would go a long way to addressing this issue.
“We are now No. 50 in the nation when it comes to federal matching dollars," he said, meaning the state doesn't spend enough to maximize the federal Medicaid money it receives.
If the state increased reimbursements for health care providers when they treat Medicaid patients, it would help the providers offer competitive wages while increasing the support the state gets from the federal government, Muzzall said.
