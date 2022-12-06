Area pet owners who try to schedule veterinary appointments often encounter a phone that rings off the hook or an automated message saying the clinic will get back to them as soon as possible.
When clients do connect, they often find the next available appointment can be weeks or months out.
This frustrating situation is not just happening in the Stanwood and Camano area, but it is a problem vexing many pet care-related businesses nationwide.
Pandemic game changer
During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans who were spending more time at home welcomed new cats, dogs and other critters into the mix.
So, of course, demand for pet-related services went way up. Research by the American Kennel Club found Americans have spent significantly more on care in the past few years.
Labor-intensive new protocols as a result of COVID, staff burnout due to ever-increasing workloads and a nationwide shortage of veterinarians has only intensified the situation.
Christl Cook, clinic director of Affordable Pet Care in Stanwood said the pandemic changed the industry.
“When the world around us first shut down, we stayed open but we had to implement many changes to comply with directives from governing bodies,” Cook said. “For example, we went to curbside service, a rigorous cleaning and disinfection schedule and practices to make sure staff were showing up to work healthy. Initially it was really difficult to function.”
As the pandemic went on and more people got pets, clinic traffic continued to increase.
Joyce Schmidt, veterinarian and owner of Camano Veterinarian Clinic, is familiar with the situation.
“One of the most difficult aspects of the increase in pet care demand over the last few years is having to turn away clients that need care,” she said. “It hurts me that those that really need care cannot always get it.”
Things only got worse at the Camano Island clinic when two of the four veterinarians left.
Schmidt has been trying to hire more staff, but it’s been challenging.
“Our biggest struggle currently is the high demand for veterinarians,” she said. “Hiring is extremely competitive, especially as more corporate clinics take over smaller operations.”
So competitive that, according to a report by Today’s Veterinarian Business, corporate clinics started offering bonuses last year as high as $100,000 to veterinarians who are willing to sign three-year contracts.
Meredith Sturges, medical director at Northwest Veterinarian Clinic in Stanwood, is also struggling with staffing.
“We have always had staffing concerns, but it was exacerbated with COVID,” she said. “Staffing shortages and high demand for our services leads to burn out, which in turn leads to even less staff or employees. It has improved, but it’s still not ideal or what is needed to provide for our current client demand.”
Shelter stress
Local animal shelters have also experienced pandemic-related stress.
Martha Huyler, who has been board president at the nonprofit Camano Animal Shelter Association for many years, said shelters throughout the country are dealing with ever-increasing animal populations.
“Economic uncertainty along with ongoing inflation has resulted in many finding it more difficult to provide for their pets,” she said.
Cassie Morgan, executive director of CASA, said that finding new homes for surrendered pets is a challenging and ongoing effort.
“We have seen a large increase in stray and surrendered animals in the past few months and a decrease in adoptions,” she said.
Morey said CASA has a variety of pets available for adoption, including two bunnies.
However, she asks those who are interested in getting an animal companion to think about a segment of the shelter’s population that needs attention.
“Senior cats, large dogs and animals with behavior or medical issues are being overlooked time and time again,” Morey said. “We always encourage potential adopters to consider pets with special needs or an older animal instead of a puppy or kitten.”
Sara Bradshaw, of the NOAH Center, a nonprofit animal adoption center and spay and neuter clinic in east Stanwood, said her organization is feeling the strain of the past several years.
“We too are seeing the results of the Great Resignation where so many people left their jobs as a result of the pandemic," she said. “Overall staffing has proven challenging, especially in our veterinarian department.”
Staying positive
Although a full schedule without much time to take a breather seems to be the new normal, area clinics and shelters are staying positive.
“We are seeing a bit of a leveling off at Affordable Pet Care, but like many clinics around us we are still booked out further than we want to be,” Cook said. “We are providing care for a large number of pets, and our clients have for the most part been kind and patient with us.”
Sturges said that although Northwest Veterinarian Clinic is much busier than it would prefer, there are some pluses.
“COVID allowed us to evaluate our profession and clinic as a whole,” she said. “We had to adapt to a new way during and even post-pandemic, which has brought many new positive things.”
Sara Bradshaw of the NOAH Center, believes that perspective is key.
“While staffing, resources and donations remain a challenge, as it is for all in the sheltering world, we are very lucky to have some great people working and volunteering for the NOAH Center,” she said.
Cassie Morey of CASA agrees.
“CASA is always encouraged by our committed supporters and our community,” she said.
At the Camano Veterinarian clinic, Schmidt is steadfastly optimistic.
“We hope to add on additional vets soon so we can better serve the community,” she said. “We are so happy to have the wonderful clientele we currently serve and want to continue to provide the best quality and affordable care as possible.”
