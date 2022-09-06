goskagit

The intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads is set to reopen Friday, following the completion of a new roundabout. 

Rainfall and soil issues delayed the project early on, and drove up costs. Skagit County Public Works Project Manager Sonny Andrew said the Bay View-area intersection has been closed to traffic since May 2. 

