...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...East or northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of
spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire were
to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical
fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for
possible Red Flag Warnings.
&&
The intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads is set to reopen Friday, following the completion of a new roundabout.
Rainfall and soil issues delayed the project early on, and drove up costs. Skagit County Public Works Project Manager Sonny Andrew said the Bay View-area intersection has been closed to traffic since May 2.
At a meeting Tuesday of the Skagit County Board of Commissioners, Andrew said work crews have completed paving and lane striping, and are putting up signage soon. Minor clean-up and landscaping will continue next week, after the intersection opens.
He said the project hit snags early on, due to heavy storms in May and June. The rain revealed deficiencies with soil below the road.
Crews removed 6,000 cubic feet of soil and replaced it with sturdier rock, ensuring the road will stand up to traffic.
“That foundation is solid, so that's the upside," he said. "That intersection will be there for years to come."
Andrew said his team bored into the ground in several places to test the soil ahead of construction, but “the (weak soil) pockets were so hit and miss that we just didn't see it.”
All told, this added about $500,000 to the project cost, now estimated at about $1.8 million, he said.
Roundabouts cost an average of $1.5 million to $2 million, so even with the soil work the new cost falls within that range, Andrew said.
The intersection is a meeting of two narrow roads with 50 mph speed limits. Josh Wilson, the east-west road, has stop signs, but Farm to Market does not.
Northbound traffic on Farm to Market has a dedicated right-turn lane.
In asking for safety improvements, Bay View-area residents said trucks using the turn lane block the vision of drivers heading west on Josh Wilson Road.
This has contributed to serious vehicle collisions, including the January 2018 death of Karen Wolf that spurred residents to demand change.
The county is hosting a ribbon cutting for the roundabout on Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.