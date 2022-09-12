A truck goes around the new roundabout Monday at Farm to Market and Josh Wilson roads west of Burlington.
The intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads reopened Friday afternoon following the completion of a roundabout.
The intersection had been closed since May 2 while the roundabout was built.
According to a Skagit County news release, the contractor will be performing some minor finish work over the next few weeks, though drivers will see only limited impacts to travel.
Rainfall and soil issues delayed the project early on, and drove up costs.
The soil issues added about $500,000 to the project cost, now estimated at about $1.8 million, according to the county.
The intersection is a meeting of two narrow roads with 50 mph speed limits. Josh Wilson, the east-west road, had stop signs, but Farm to Market did not.
In asking for safety improvements, Bay View-area residents said trucks using the right-turn lane on northbound Farm to Market blocked the vision of drivers heading west on Josh Wilson Road.
This contributed to serious vehicle collisions, including the January 2018 death of Karen Wolf that spurred residents to demand change.
The county is hosting a ribbon cutting for the roundabout at 2 p.m. Friday.
