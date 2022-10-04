New restaurant opens along Highway 20
After working in a barbershop for several years, Albby Gonzalez took a leap into the restaurant business.
New restaurant opens along Highway 20
After working in a barbershop for several years, Albby Gonzalez took a leap into the restaurant business.
Gonzalez opened up Mateo’s, a Mexican-American restaurant named after his 8-year-old, on Sept. 23 in the old North Cascade Sports Bar building on Highway 20 in Lyman.
The restaurant is still working on its menu and is also waiting to receive its liquor license. Once Gonzalez receives the liquor license, he will announce an official grand opening.
“We’re very family-oriented,” Gonzalez said. “We’re excited to be here.”
Mateo’s is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Monday.
^
Anacortes Family Center awarded Impact Grant
Peoples Bank has announced the Anacortes Family Center as its $25,000 Impact Grant recipient.
Anacortes Family Center serves women, children and families by providing shelter and various services.
The program had an 80% success rate in 2021, making it one of the most successful shelters in the state, according to a news release.
“We are proud that our work is resulting in true change for a very real and incredibly complex community issue,” Executive Director for the Anacortes Family Center Dustin Johnson said in the release. “The Peoples Bank Impact Grant will help ensure that the nine single-family apartments in our emergency shelter provide a sense of safety, security and home to the families that we serve for years to come.”
^
Voting opens
for new
$10,000 grant
For the first year Peoples Bank has opened public voting for its $10,000 Impact Grant.
Two Skagit County nonprofits have projects eligible for the grant funding.
Camp Korey would use the funding to buy two Global Electric Motorcars in order to enhance on-site accessibility for campers, improve camper safety and increase intentional activity time, according to the project description provided to Peoples Bank.
PFLAG Skagit would use the funding for the LGBTQ+ Speakers Bureau. This project involves training that helps further PFLAG Skagit’s goal of creating a society that is healthy and respectful to all, according to the project description provided to Peoples Bank.
Voting is open until Oct. 10. More information on the eligible nonprofits and voting instructions can be found at www.peoplesbank-wa.com/peoples-choice.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.