Christmas Fund Administrator Lynn Postler (far right) and a group of volunteers stand Wednesday amid a workshop full of donated toys meant for children signed up through the Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund. Families signed up will start picking up bags in the middle of next week.
MOUNT VERNON — The full, black plastic bags lined up across the floor of a large building at the Skagit County Fairgrounds on Wednesday offered little to reveal their purpose.
But inside of each were tokens of love from community members — toys, games and books meant to bring joy to some of the community’s youngest members over the holidays.
In a backroom, a colorful collection of toys and books waited on tables. They, too, will soon be bagged for children of families signed up for this year’s Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund. Volunteers continue to work filling bags that they hope will bring some Christmas cheer to local families.
Families in need have signed up for more than 70 years as a way to ensure their children have a gift to celebrate Christmas.
As of Wednesday, Fund Administrator Lynn Postler said 1,506 families from Skagit County, including 4,212 children, had signed up so far this year, and more are expected with late registration.
Families will receive a children’s book and a gift for each child or teen, plus a gift card to help with a holiday meal.
Registered families provided information about their family members to help Christmas Fund volunteers figure out what should go in their bag. Some will have dolls and games, while others might have a toy airplane, basketball or stuffed animal. The toys were all either donated directly from residents or purchased through money donated to the fund. The fund buys children’s books from a nonprofit bookseller, First Book Marketplace, at a significant discount.
“We literally get books from them for $1 to $2 a book. They are really excellent,” Postler said.
Though it may seem the Christmas season has barely begun, families will begin picking up bags the middle of next week.
As usual, the tables with gifts for teenage boys and girls emptied out first.
“We are still in need of (gifts) for teens,” Postler said.
Toys and teen gifts may be dropped off at the fairgrounds, 1410 Virginia Street in Mount Vernon. Please call 360-419-7261 to make an appointment for drop-off, or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com.
Toys may also be dropped off Monday through Saturday at the Skagit Valley YMCA, 1901 Hoag Road, Mount Vernon.
Cash donations can be made online at goskagit.com/xmasfund or mailed to Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.