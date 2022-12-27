A housing coordinator and reduced sizes of lots required for duplexes and triplexes are among the recommendations from Makers Architecture & Urban Design, a firm that crafted a draft Housing Action Plan for the City of Anacortes.
Makers representatives presented findings to the City Council at its Dec. 19 meeting. The plan came together over the past year following interviews with stakeholders and community members, as well as a survey that received more than 1,000 responses.
Bob Bengford and Scott Bonjukian presented as the meeting, as well as Andrew Oliver from Leland Consulting, which also worked on the plan.
The plan contains several recommendations for the city as it moves forward with finding solutions to the housing problem here. The draft plan is available on the city's website. The planning department will bring it back for final approval, as well as a public hearing.
Community members can also email Don Measamer, the city's director of planning, community and economic development, at don@cityofanacortes.org.
One of the biggest recommendations is to hire a housing coordinator. That person could implement the plan, get the word out on zoning changes and meet with stakeholders to continue finding solutions, Bonjukian said.
It would be a specialized position in the planning department, Bonjukian said. Makers recommends the coordinator is in place for at least two years, though it could become a permanent position if the city wants, he said.
The plan also talks about density in several of the residential zones. The key to dealing with the housing issue is making it easier to provide middle-level housing, which means making it easier to put in duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes, Bonjukian said. In residential zones where they are allowed, multifamily units that would house 4-12 units would make a big difference, and removing some roadblocks to those would make it more likely they would be put in, he said.
In several residential zones, there could be alterations that would make them more housing friendly. Allowing cottages in the R1 zone, for example, would help, he said.
In the R2 zone, he recommended lowering the size of a lot needed to house a duplex. Right now, single-family homes can be placed on lots as small as 6,000 square feet while duplexes require 9,000 square feet, he said. Allowing smaller duplexes (where each unit is no more than 1,400 square feet) to be on the same size of a lot as a single-family home would make sense, Bonjukian said.
Council member Ryan Walters said he wanted to look more at the size of the home versus lot size, as opposed to the number of families living in the home. If a home fits the right size requirements, it shouldn't matter if it is for a single-family or a duplex, he said.
There would still need to be a limit on the number of units so several families aren't crammed into a small space, council member Bruce McDougall said.
The other zones saw similar regulations, with more options for middle housing, increased density and ways to make multifamily housing more appealing.
The city could also consider limiting single-family homes in some residential areas, to help make more room for multifamily housing, Bonjukian said.
Allowing tiny homes and perhaps creating a tiny home village dedicated to as transitional housing for people without homes, with services and management required, could also be an option, he said.
The plan also talks about rental solutions, including both short- and long-term.
A short-term option would be to require landlords to allow payment plans for move-in costs. When a renter must pay first and last month's rent as well as a deposit up front, the total can quickly climb into the thousands, he said. Long-term solutions might involve rental assistance and loans to help build older homes back up so they are more habitable.
Other solutions could be more of a push for accessory dwelling units and tax breaks for people building multi-family housing.
As the city moves toward its next comprehensive plan in 2025, there should be elements of the Housing Action Plan included, Bonjukian said. The last comprehensive plan, passed in 2016, had housing ideas in it, too. Now is the time for action, he said.
Housing affects almost all sector of life in town, including in economic development, Bonjukian said. Some local business owners they talked to said they had a hard time finding employees because those employees couldn't find an affordable place to live in town.
Population in Anacortes grows each year by about 1.7%, Oliver said. That means there should be about 230 new units in town each year. Since 2016, the actual average rate of growth has been about 101 units a year, he said.
Home values are also increasing much faster than incomes, and construction costs are higher, so it costs more to build. Therefore, prices aren't likely to come back down much, he said.
Other factors that stand out for Anacortes housing is a lack of housing for older residents, who make up a higher-than-average portion of the population. There are also a lack of smaller units, even though one-third of the homes in Anacortes only have one person in them, Oliver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.