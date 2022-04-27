Anacortes Parks and Recreation Director John Lunsford opened a discussion surrounding fees at the city-owned Grand View Cemetery during Monday’s City Council meeting.
To offset costs incurred during last year’s 4.5-acre expansion of the cemetery and to close the gap in cost between Grand View and surrounding cemeteries, Lunsford recommended a 60% increase for a full lot burial site and suggested offering columbarium spots to increase revenue.
“Our costs go up about 9% each year, just in labor,” Lunsford said. “We’ll be adding more labor time to take care of those additional acres. If we can raise more money through those fees, we can offset some of those costs.”
Local cemeteries mentioned during Lunsford’s presentation sell lots for $900 to $2,000. Grand View Cemetery currently lists them for $814.
With a 60% increase, a full lot would cost $1,300 at Grand View.
Columbariums house cremated remains, which have become an increasingly popular choice in the funeral industry, Lunsford said. Introducing the option to the community of Anacortes would increase overall revenue, he said.
City Council member Carolyn Moulton wasn’t sold on the idea.
“Death is an expensive business, and it’s hard to see fees go up,” she said. “The new lot price and the columbarium prices that are suggested give me a little twinge of discomfort.”
While no final decision was made, Mayor Matt Miller cautioned that an increase in fees is coming and noted the expectation of further discussion on the topic.
