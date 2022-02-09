As the service area for the Anacortes Fire Department has continued to expand, it has outgrown its current set of buildings and needs more space, according to the department.
The City Council approved an agreement with TCA Architectural Planning Inc. to perform the first phase in designing a new fire station on March Point. The contract for $126,546 follows a competitive bidding process and includes 30% of the design work for the building and an estimated cost of the entire project. It will also include the identification of potential partner agencies. That funding is coming from the fire impact fees fund.
This work will be done between March 1 and October 1 this year.
Last year, the city authorized staff to explore a needs assessment for a new fire station to replace a leased facility on Molly Lane.
Part of the process will be to look over the city-owned parcel at 9338 South March’s Point Road to make sure it meets the station’s needs, according to staff.
The plan for a new building follows growth over the years of the Anacortes Fire Department, Assistant Chief Jack Kennedy said. In 1999, the March Point area was annexed into the city. The City of Anacortes is responsible for that area, so in 2007, it leased a building on Molly Lane for a temporary station and staffed it 12 hours a day.
In 2019, EMS services in Skagit County became fire-based, so that station is now staffed 24/7 with three staff members, Kennedy said. The EMS primary and secondary service areas have also expanded.
The department is ready for a permanent facility there, Kennedy said.
A new facility will last for decades and provide a great resource here, and it will take into account the needs of other area partners, he said.
