...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Soroptimist International of Anacortes delivered collected items from its annual Community Baby Shower on March 23. Pictured from left are Shannon Woodall and Jean Lee from Cultured Purls; Cheryl Gilman, Leslie Dorn and Carol Garner from Soroptimists; and Stephanie Tordini from Island Hospital.
Boxes and boxes full of diapers, wipes and hand-knitted baby clothes showered the Anacortes community on March 23.
The annual Community Baby Shower was held by the Soroptimist International of Anacortes and the Maternity Support Services and Infant Case Management programs at Island Health.
Organizations such as the Cultured Purls Knitting Guild and others have been supporting maternity services with donations and supplies over the last few decades.
This year, the Soroptimist group raised over $1,000 in cash for the program. Shannon Woodall, Jean Lee and Lorraine Patmore, members of the Cultured Purls Knitting Guild, donated hand-knitted baby items.
Stephanie Tordini, the registered nurse who runs maternity services, said the shower raised several thousand diapers and over 80 packs of wipes. She has a resource room full of items that mothers and their children may need.
Tordini said she has burp cloths, clothing, bottles and other items. If patients cannot visit her office, she will do a resource drop-off with items the mother has requested.
To qualify, patients must have Medicaid, Tordini said. Patients also qualify for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), a program that gives mothers a restricted food allowance card depending on their circumstances plus breast pumps and counseling.
Tordini said she makes home, office and telephone visits.
“I technically work Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, but I’m getting calls a lot on my days off,” she said.
The community baby shower has taken place in Washington since 1989, and according to Island Health, Anacortes participated since 1991.
With a big turnout at the baby shower this year, Tordini says she has plenty of supplies.
“Based on if my patient is very low income or if they need extra resources, I will just load them up on each visit with things that I think they themselves could need or (for) their growing baby,” Tordini said.
She also gets cash donations from the Soroptimist International of Anacortes, such as a $4,000 donation from Soroptimist last year. She makes an Amazon list of items for mothers and then has the hospital foundation order the items.
For information about the Maternity Support Services and Infant Case Management programs, contact 360-299-4956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.