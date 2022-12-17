Fisheries Disaster Delcaration Federal Aid

Steve Waddle places golden king crab into a tote in the hold of the F/V Angjenl while unloading at Petersburg, Alaska in this 2007 file photo.

 AP file

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers.

The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries, The Seattle Times reported.


