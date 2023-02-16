An economist told a crowd attending the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County's annual Economic Forecast Night on Wednesday that the gap between the narrative in the U.S. and reality has created unnecessary worry about a recession.

Christopher Thornberg, who has a doctorate in business economics and is founder of Beacon Economics, said though some of the headlines (on stories based on numbers and interviews of economists and financial experts) have been frightening, what Americans are really going through is what he called a post-stimulus check “hangover.”


— Reporter Isabella Loy: iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.