The race for the Port of Anacortes Commission is heating up.
Jon Ronngren was running unopposed for the Position 1 seat, but Mary LaFleur officially filed as a write-in candidate. Her name will not appear on the ballot.
Port commissioners are elected to four-year terms. Commissioners each receive a salary of $285 a month and per diem of $128 for attending port meetings and functions. The five-member commission establishes long-term strategies for the port district; creates policies to guide the development, growth and operation of the port; and approves the annual budget and tax levy rates. The Port of Anacortes owns Cap Sante Marina, the Marine Terminal, Anacortes Airport, Seafarers Memorial Park, and properties that it leases out for commercial and manufacturing use.
Also up for election this year is incumbent Kathy Pittis in Position 5. Candidate Doug Pratt filed to run against her but later dropped out, though too late for his name to be removed from the ballot.
Incumbent Jon Petrich is running unopposed for Position 4.
In the contested race:
JON RONNGREN
Jon Ronngren is a longtime educator who now works in the Mount Vernon School District as the director of personnel and human resources.
He said his new job, which he accepted before the last school year, allows him a little more time than his previous position as principal of Anacortes High School. He decided to invest it in the community where he still lives.
While at AHS, he worked with the Port of Anacortes often when it came to finding opportunities for graduating seniors who were not pursuing four-year-university routes.
Ronngren had served previously as the director of career and technical learning, so he worked closely with the port and industrial leaders on connecting students with jobs.
Working with the port now seemed like a great fit, he said.
One of the biggest issues facing the port right now is a recent increase in moorage rates at Cap Sante Marina. As he gets out and talks to constituents, Ronngren said he hears concerns about the moorage rates.
“As soon as people heard I was interested in running, I heard about that, on both sides,” he said.
Ronngren, who docks his boat in the marina, said he understands why rates go up. The Port of Anacortes needs revenue coming in to help it keep up on its properties and to expand in the future.
“For me, it works out to about $20 a month,” he said. “I think that’s money well spent.”
Still, he said, focusing on communication more is never a bad thing. Even when things are posted in multiple places, some people will miss them, he said. So working on communicating even more clearly what’s on the agenda for the port commission is a great idea.
If elected, Ronngren said he looks forward to joining what he considers an “effective and personable team.”
He said he can bring in a new perspective and help with collaboration and commitment to finding solutions.
MARY LaFLEUR
Mary LaFleur, a marine insurance agent and co-chair of the Anacortes Marine Trades Association, filed Sept. 16 as a write-in candidate for Position 1 on the Anacortes Port Commission.
Though her name will not be on the ballot, LaFleur she said she believes she can win on Nov. 2. She has peppered the city with campaign signs, is hosting meet-and-greets at her office this week, and plans to participate in the Oct. 6 candidate forum.
LaFleur said she would have filed as a candidate earlier but was helping to raise her teenage grandson, who is now 18. She said she was spurred to run because of the tiered moorage rates at Cap Sante Marina, which she feels are discriminatory. She said she’s had a boat at Cap Sante Marina since 1987 and now pays $1,100 a month for a slip there for her 43-foot Tollycraft. Many boaters will not be able to afford the increase in rates, she said.
“The port is trying to squeeze a few bucks out of them, but when you add the administrative costs of (marina tenant turnover), how much money is the port really going to make?,” she said. “And how much goodwill is it going to cost them?”
LaFleur said the commission’s decision to raise moorage rates “was not as transparent as it should have been.” Transparency is one issue she’s concerned about. Another: The cost of building the proposed event center adjacent to the marina; she questions the event center’s economic viability and is concerned about the potential burden to port district taxpayers should the economy sour.
“A lot of people don’t want to spend that kind of money,” she said.
In addition, the port plans to move its offices from the Transit Shed to Cap Sante Marina. LaFleur likes the idea of the port and city governments sharing a building.
