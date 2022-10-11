Two Skagit County fire districts will be asking voters in the Nov. 8 election to approve increases to the districts’ property tax levies.
The levy requests are for District 3 in the Conway area, and District 9 in the Big Lake Area.
For District 3, the ballot measure asks voters to decide whether to raise the district’s property tax levy from 48 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value to 79 cents, according to the voters pamphlet.
According to the argument for the measure as provided in the voters pamphlet, emergency calls in the district have increased by about 70% since 2005, while the district hasn’t asked voters for a levy increase since 1985.
The argument for the measure says additional funding will allow the district to add volunteer staff, pay for training, acquire necessary safety equipment for new volunteers, and potentially add paid staff to cover daytime calls.
The voters pamphlet included no argument against the measure.
The District 9 ballot measure would raise the levy rate from 48 cents to 77 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
The measure’s explanatory statement in the voters pamphlet says while response standards and demand for service have increased, state limitations on funding increases have not allowed the district to keep up with increasing operational costs and planned capital projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.