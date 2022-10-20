Gallaudet University announced today that its Motion Light Lab has been awarded a $1 million capacity-building grant by the LEGO Foundation to create systemic change in how deaf children and their families access sign language and visual communication. The Motion Light Lab was named one of 10 finalists in the LEGO Foundation's "Build a World of Play Challenge," a DKK 900 million (approximately USD 117 million) challenge to help solve the biggest global challenges facing children from birth to age six.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gallaudet University announced today that its Motion Light Lab (ML2) has been awarded a $1 million capacity-building grant by the LEGO Foundation to create systemic change in how deaf children and their families access sign language and visual communication. ML2 was named one of 10 finalists in the LEGO Foundation's "Build a World of Play Challenge," a DKK 900 million (approximately USD 117 million) challenge to help solve the biggest global challenges facing children from birth to age six.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.