Genuine Skagit Valley has brought together a unique mix of businesses for the holiday season.
Everything in Genuine Skagit Valley's online holiday shop is made from local products.
As a rule of thumb, to be a Genuine Skagit Valley product the main ingredient has to be sourced from the Skagit Valley. The items in the holiday shop are kept to the same standard.
The shop features items such as a bottle opener, soaps and cards that can be used as either postcards or notecards.
While the items might seem basic, they each come from Skagit Valley farmers and artisans.
Forge and Nail
The Sedro-Woolley blacksmith is the maker of the forged steel and leather bottle opener in the holiday shop.
Owner and blacksmith Silas Maddox said most of his clients are within an hour from his shop, and his steel comes from Skagit River Steel and Recycling.
"I like the fact that the money is kept local," Maddox said.
While the bulk of his work is custom jobs for clients, the holidays bring about other types of work. This tends to include small items where many can be made rather quickly, such as the bottle openers.
The leather around the bottle opener was made from hide donated by Skiyou Ranch, which is also in Sedro-Woolley.
When Genuine Skagit Valley Director Blake Vanfield could find no one to stitch together the leather around the bottle opener, she learned how to do it herself.
"You never know where your job will take you," Vanfield said.
Maddox also gets holiday gift requests for kitchen utensils, such as spatulas or ladles.
Forge and Nail opened about 11 years ago and since then Maddox has worked on everything from a 16-foot swing set to stair railings.
"I feel fortunate to have a very nice shop, but it's been a lot of work," Maddox said. "My favorite thing is always what I'm doing right then."
Makerneer
The Sedro-Woolley 3D design and fabrication shop took on the task of putting the Genuine Skagit Valley logo onto all of the holiday shop items.
Nate Bishop started Makerneer in 2015, and by 2018 the business was doing well enough he was able to do it full time.
"It's been a fun, wild ride," he said. "It's given me an opportunity to be more involved in the community."
He said this past year Makerneer has grown in popularity, purely by word of mouth. Local clients make up about 60% of his business.
In addition to doing the Genuine Skagit Valley branding for the holiday shop, he also created the wooden egg tray and charcuterie board on the site out of red alder straight from his backyard.
"It's hyper local," Bishop said.
He tries to use local products whenever possible, but pricewise sometimes that can make it hard to compete. He said that in the past year he has found himself using more local products because of supply issues in getting products from other sources.
"It comes down to is it available and is it reasonable," Bishop said.
Bishop, who proclaims himself a "thing-a-ma-jig" expert, has found himself booked through the holidays and is unable to take on new jobs. The majority of his clients are local.
Recently he has been working on a larger-than-life banana slug named "Fancy Frederick" that will be a cutout board for people to take pictures with at Alger Hall.
"I'm just glad to have this opportunity to be in a community that will support some of the crazy stuff," Bishop said.
Mesman Farm
Soap made of lard from Mesman Farm was handcrafted by Handmade La Conner.
Making soap from lard is a way to utilize the whole animal, co-owner of Mesman Farm Chelsy Mesman said.
In its farm store, Mesman Farm sells everything from beef, to tongue, to soup bones. The store also features products from other local businesses, such as Waxwing Farm in Mount Vernon and Tribly's Kitchen in Ferndale.
"It means a lot to us to be able to support other local businesses," Mesman said. "Supporting the community, that's what we really want to do."
Everything at the farm is local.
All of the livestock is raised on the farm, most years the farm is able to get by on winter forage it produces, the grain is from Conway and the barley is produced in the Skagit Valley.
"We want people to know us. We want that farmer-to-consumer connection," Mesman said. "We have no intention of going outside (Skagit Valley)."
Despite being local and organic, Mesman Farm tries to keep its prices competitive. It is important to the Mesmans that the community has access to the food produced on the farm.
In addition to the lard for the soap, Mesman Farm also contributed walnuts from the farm to a Savor Skagit gift box that will be added to the holiday shop, Mesman said.
The Savor Skagit gift box will have five ready-to-eat treats that are shelf stable, such as jams, cookies, dried apples and blueberry juice, Vanfield said.
She said she believes this is the first artisan food basket that is made up entirely of goods from throughout the Skagit Valley.
The holiday shop is about more than just the gifts, Vanfield said, and so are the holidays.
"It also helps share the story of our farmers and share the visibility of our farmers," she said. "What's a privilege for me is being able to unveil the people behind the products and their families."
A portion of the proceeds from the holiday shop will go to the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) Farmer Collaboration, which is a project operated jointly by Skagit Gleaners and Northwest Agriculture and Business Center.
The project works with BIPOC farmers to get culturally appropriate produce into the hands of migrant households.
Vanfield hopes the donation will help bring awareness of the project, and called the program a "win-win situation" because the BIPOC farmers get paid for their produce and the migrant households are able to access it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.