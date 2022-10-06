Huge Edwards, Barbara James and Jae Jefferson perform a blessing song Thursday during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a Helping Hands Solution Center food distribution site on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation. Food and essential goods will be available at 17444 Snee Oosh Road, from 2 to 5 p.m. every Thursday.
SWINOMISH INDIAN TRIBAL COMMUNITY — The Helping Hands Solution Center is continuing to expand its free food distribution to new parts of Skagit County, this time at Inspire Church of La Conner on the Swinomish reservation.
This is the sixth distribution site for the county’s largest food bank, and the fifth it has added since 2020, CEO Rebecca Skrinde said at a ribbon cutting Thursday.
The ceremony featured a blessing song from the Swinomish Canoe Family, and words from Barbara James, a Swinomish tribal senator.
Given the one-two punch of the COVID-19 pandemic and record inflation, the costs of essential goods are rising and more families need help making ends meet, Skrinde said.
“We know people are really struggling,” she said.
Skrinde said Helping Hands has been able to expand so quickly because of the help of Inspire Church, which has donated space, money and volunteer hours to help the food bank serve more parts of the county.
Without Inspire’s support, Helping Hands couldn’t sustain this many locations, she said.
“We don’t pay rent. We just bring food and fuel, and we meet (people) where they are,” Skrinde said.
Josh McLaughlin, lead pastor with Inspire Church, said he’s been inspired by the tireless work of Skrinde and her team.
He said it’s clear from his perspective as a leader in his congregations that food insecurity is spreading, and said it was an easy decision to reach out to Helping Hands.
“Our mission is to inspire Skagit County,” he said. “You can’t inspire people when they’re hungry.”
Skrinde said the number of families served at the food bank’s previous expansion, at the Inspire Church in Burlington, has doubled each week since it has opened.
In her comments, James thanked both Helping Hands and Inspire Church for their work.
“I’m thankful for all the goodness that happens here,” she said.
Skrinde said she hopes to bring her team’s social services and job training programs to the site as well, to supplement the work the tribe is already doing.
Helping Hands will distribute food and essential goods at the church, 17444 Snee Oosh Road, from 2 to 5 p.m. every Thursday.
