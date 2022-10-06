svh-202210xx-news-Helping-Hands-Swinomish-1.jpg
Huge Edwards, Barbara James and Jae Jefferson perform a blessing song Thursday during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a Helping Hands Solution Center food distribution site on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation. Food and essential goods will be available at 17444 Snee Oosh Road, from 2 to 5 p.m. every Thursday.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SWINOMISH INDIAN TRIBAL COMMUNITY — The Helping Hands Solution Center is continuing to expand its free food distribution to new parts of Skagit County, this time at Inspire Church of La Conner on the Swinomish reservation.

This is the sixth distribution site for the county’s largest food bank, and the fifth it has added since 2020, CEO Rebecca Skrinde said at a ribbon cutting Thursday.

