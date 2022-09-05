Solar Panels
HKP Architects partners Julie Blazek (left) and Brian Poppe pose with the 36 solar panels atop the HKP Architects offices. While it is not a massive array, it is making a positive environmental impact.

 Racquel Muncy / Skagit Valley Herald

Those interested in installing solar panels are eligible for extra financial help thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Though a federal program to provide tax credits for installing solar panels had been scaled back the past couple of years, the Inflation Reduction Act pushed the credit back to 30% until 2033.

