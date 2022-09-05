Those interested in installing solar panels are eligible for extra financial help thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Though a federal program to provide tax credits for installing solar panels had been scaled back the past couple of years, the Inflation Reduction Act pushed the credit back to 30% until 2033.
It also works retroactively, according to Paige Smith, solar division manager at Banner Power Solutions in Burlington. So if someone installed solar panels and received the reduced credit, they can apply to get reimbursed for the difference.
During the years right before the credit reduction, Smith remembers there being a surge in business as customers wanted to get in on the larger savings.
“What it ended up doing is it ended up creating urgency around (the tax credit) stepping down,” Smith said. “The whole idea behind going solar in the first place is that it’s supposed to save you money. So the more money you can offset the investment with, with the incentive, the more you can maximize your saving.”
Thanks to increases in technology, solar panels are cheaper than ever to install because it now takes fewer panels to create the same amount of energy that it took even a few years ago, Smith said.
She said the average cost of a residential solar panel installation is about $21,000. The 30% tax credit would take $6,300 off that bill.
On top of the federal tax credit, there are also various other programs that can help businesses.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program is for businesses installing solar panels. These grants can offset an additional 25% of the cost, according to Smith.
Mount Vernon-based HKP Architects installed $39,000 of solar panels to the roof of its building in 2020.
It was able to take advantage of the federal tax credit at its 2019 rate of 30%, the rural energy program and other funding sources to bring down the total cost to about $8,000.
HKP Architects originally estimated that going solar would pay for itself in six years.
Julie Blazek, a partner at HKP Architects, said the firm expects to see the panels pay for themselves slightly sooner thanks to the record nice weather in 2021 and less energy being consumed due to fewer people being in the office during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blazek said HPK Architects uses its building as a way to promote the firm’s values of being as sustainable as possible.
She estimates half of the buildings the firm has designed are able to incorporate solar, and roughly 10% have installed panels within two years.
“Not only are we pushing it, but it’s one of the things that clients are asking us about the most,” Blazek said.
The Celtic Arts Foundation in Mount Vernon is one of these clients. The foundation had solar panels installed in 2019, said Executive Director Skye Richendrfer.
“We made the determination that it was something important for us to do,” he said. “It was the socially responsible thing to do.”
Once the decision to go solar was made, the foundation raised the $30,000 needed for the project.
The array of 44 solar panels saves the foundation between $1,300 and $1,500 a year. Richendrfer said while this was not the foundation’s primary reason for going solar, it is an added benefit.
While there are many programs available for those who want to go solar, Brian Poppe of HKP Architects said those interested need to have the money up front because the incentives come after the fact.
Another incentive program is the Community Solar Expansion Program, which is run by Washington State University’s Energy Program and started taking pre-applications July 1.
This program is for low-income individuals, low-income service providers and qualifying tribal or public agencies.
The expansion program came about after the state Legislature conducted studies that found there were not many solar programs that benefitted low-income individuals.
“The Legislature decided more should be done to bring solar to the low-income residents of the state,” said interim Energy Program Director Todd Currier.
Nonprofits with a mission to help those with low incomes can use the program, said Currier.
Organizations that participate will have to show how they will pass the benefits they have received on to consumers, and must continue to do so for 10 years.
Up to 100% of the project costs can be refunded to the organizations, and the difference in energy cost is what is to be passed down to the community.
There have been no pre-certification applications for the program as of August, Currier said. He’s not surprised, though, due to the hefty criteria for being considered a viable project.
Going solar is about more than just reducing energy costs. It’s about helping reduce the carbon footprint, say proponents.
It’s also beneficial to local wildlife, particularly birds, said Tim Manns, the Skagit Audubon Society’s conservation chair.
“Some years ago National Audubon Society scientists clearly identified climate change as the number one threat to the continued existence of many bird species, including ones we think of as quite common now,” Manns said in an email. “The Inflation Reduction Act’s provisions that address climate change are a very significant step in the right direction.”
According to Puget Sound Energy, solar energy accounts for 1% of its regular energy mix across the region, according to Media Engagement Consultant Andrew Padula.
