LA CONNER — In a process followed closely by many in the community, the La Conner government spent months hashing out the future of the Maple Fields property.
Now, with a park to be developed and no clear direction yet of how that 24,000 square feet will be used, the town's residents will get another chance to weigh in.
A survey will go to residents next month, included in their utility bill. An online option is also being finalized for residents.
The survey is the result of an effort between five local residents and members of the town's parks commission. It will probe residents' ideas on how they'd like to see the park property developed.
Among some of the options offered in the survey will be a community garden; sports courts such as pickleball, tennis or basketball; and children's playground equipment. The survey also includes space for respondents to make their own suggestions.
La Conner Council member Mary Wohleb said at Tuesday's meeting that it was exciting to see a survey that was the result of keen community involvement.
"Surveys are very difficult, very complicated," she said. "They went through it with rigor to make sure it was unbiased. I'm excited by the level of interest the community has had in it, and I hope that happens with future issues."
La Conner was forced to make a decision about the property at the corner of Maple Avenue and Talbott Street after the property's owners, who had for years leased it to the town, expressed an interest in selling. The town decided it couldn't afford to purchase the property outright, but instead a deal was struck that allowed a developer to build housing on the larger part of the property with a portion being preserved for a park.
The town hopes to pursue grants to fund part or all of future improvements.
