April 28, 1932
Mayor E. Van Buren has set the week of May 1 to 7 as Clean Up and Paint Up Week and while the city has no money to pay for free garbage delivery and the Woman’s Club will not be able to put up any money for such purpose this year, it still behooves us to put the town in order. There are many national conventions meeting in Seattle this summer, and many of the visitors there are going to make the trip to the northern part of the state to become acquainted with some of the beauties they have read of.
April 30, 1942
E.D. Schwartz, chairman of Skagit County Rationing Board M-3 comprising the area of Anacortes and the surrounding communities this week released the complete information for the Consumer Sugar Rationing Registration which will be held in Anacortes starting next Monday, May 4 thru Thursday, May 7.
April 24, 1952
Amid the tap tap of the typewriters, the ringing of the phones and other noisy devices, a shout is heard echoing thru the rooms of the Anacortes American. “Measles!” Suddenly silence and then a chorus of “oh no.” But yes, it’s true. Our own Barbara Howard came down with the measles in the midst of her duties as city editor, and in doing so has exposed the entire journalism class as well as the regular staff of the American.
April 26, 1962
Representatives of the fishing industry were honored during Monday’s Industrial Recognition program at the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Citing fisheries as “one of the most important items in the economy of Anacortes throughout its history,” Program Chairman Marvin Mackey introduced John Plancich, manager of Fisherman’s Packing Corporation, and Don Franett, manager of Nakat Packing Company.
April 27, 1972
Average family income was $9,407 in Skagit County, Washington in 1969, compared with $10,407 for the State, according to a report on the 1970 census. Per capita income for the county amounted to $3,072, the report shows.
April 28, 1982
The Fidalgo Park and Recreation commissioners will make one last attempt to keep Fidalgo Pool open next year when they submit a revised maintenance and operations levy proposal to local voters May 11. If the levy does not receive the 60 percent approval needed to pass, the pool will have to close at the end of the year, commission chairman George Mehler said last week.
April 24, 2002
The Anacortes Arts Festival announced more than $48,000 in grants and scholarships this past weekend, an unprecedented amount of arts gift-giving to the community that included financial support to the library and a new art facility.
April 25, 2012
Volunteers got on top of a big-time moss problem at Washington Park over the weekend, installing new metal roofs at three picnic shelters. On Friday, Anacortes volunteers who attend Christ the King Church removed the old cedar shakes — and a lot of moss and debris — from the two popular shelters at Sunset Beach. They were back on the job Saturday and Sunday to finish the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.