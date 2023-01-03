Dec. 28, 1922
The Stanwood News advertised its printing services, offering to print letter heads, envelopes, bill heads, statements, business cards and farm records for residents at a standardized price.
“It is well for the Modern Business Man (and this includes Farmers) to remember that Printing is the Inseparable Companion of Achievement,” the advertisement said.
Dec. 29, 1932
Two hundred people gathered for The Sons and Daughters of Norway Christmas party, complete with an accordion solo and several performances from local singers. A buffet lunch followed.
Jan. 7, 1943
The Stanwood High School play, “Suspense,” was postponed after two students came down with the measles. Since no other cast members had previously. had the measles, the school district decided to set the play’s date back.
Jan. 1, 1953
A new president and two new vice presidents – one for Whidbey Island and one for Camano Island – were elected to the Whidbey Camano Island Ferry Association during a meeting at Stanwood City Hall. After these officers were elected, there was a “spirited discussion” on plans to create a ferry service between the two islands. The group ultimately voted to have the president meet with directors and draw up petitions for Island County residents to sign.
“The ultimate purpose (is) the formation of a ferry district, which would take in virtually all of Whidbey and Camano Islands,” The Twin City News reported.
Jan. 3, 1963
The Cedarhome Seventh-Day Adventist caroling bands sent out a thank you letter in the Stanwood News for residents who donated. While caroling, the band came across several families in need, and local churches supplied food baskets and other necessities to spread the Christmas cheer.
Dec. 27, 1972
Stanwood residents who paid less than $10 per month for sewer were not sent any bills in December. The city clerk announced a new plan where these people would pay double every two months. Meanwhile, those who paid more than $10 still had to pay monthly.
Dec. 29, 1982
A collection of Stanwood students formed the group Students Against Drunk Drivers to prevent drunken driving in the student population. The goal of SADD was to establish a student/adult education program, student counseling and a taxi service for students too drunk to drive.
“We want people to understand there are students who don’t drink and drive,” one of the student organizers told The Stanwood/Camano News. “We don’t encourage drinking, but everybody knows there are high school students who drink. The taxi service is to keep people alive.”
Dec. 30, 1992
Taxpayers turned out in force to protest the rising cost of dog tags and adoption fees in Island County’s animal shelters. The county decided the new fees are needed to help with the $50,000 it cost to keep animal control services up and running.
Dec. 31, 2002
Two Snohomish County students – one from Stanwood and one from Darrington – were named in the Washington State Music Teachers Association Performance Competition. The state event was the first level of a three-tiered competition sponsored by Music Teachers National Association. The students went to Boise, Idaho, for the next round.
Jan. 1, 2013
Snohomish County’s Parks and Recreation Department celebrated its 50th anniversary with a free New Year’s event. Many parks that typically charge a day use or boat-launch fee, such as Wyatt County Park, Kayak Point County Park, Wenberg County Park and Flowing Lake County Park were open and free to the public on New Year’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.