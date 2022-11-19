ANACORTES — The Port of Anacortes discussed Thursday its legislative priorities and looked at how its recent greenhouse gas inventory may help with some of its legislative requests.
The Port decided on five priorities with the help of Insight Strategic Partners, a Seattle-based public affairs firm.
The first two priorities are funding for the T-dock replacement and funding for port electrification.
Chelsea Hager, an adviser with Insight Strategic Partners, said the Port will be requesting $1.5 million for feasibility, design and permitting for the T-dock replacement. This is close to the maximum that the Port could request and would help get the $7.3 million project started.
The funding for port electrification would be allocated from Climate Commitment Act funds.
Port electrification could include electric cars or equipment, adding shore to ship power or other changes that could help the port reach the goal of zero emissions.
Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra said adding electric power for docked boats is the project that could eliminate the most emissions.
He said while ocean-going vessels are docked they are often running a generator which creates both noise and carbon dioxide. By connecting the vessel to electricity at the Port, the emission levels would drop drastically.
The other three legislative priorities include asking for continued funding from the Model Toxic Control Act, funds from the Derelict Vessels Program and expanding the Rural Tax Credit Program.
These priorities have been on the Port's list for years, and Hager said the funding is usually allocated.
In August, the Port completed an inventory of greenhouse gasses from 2019-2021.
Kevin Anderson, environmental specialist for the Port, said in 2021 the Port started buying its electricity through Puget Sound Energy's Green Direct program. This has led its energy usage to be clean and has dropped its emission levels.
Anderson said the next improvements for the Port will be to create small changes in emission levels, but that over time those small changes will add up.
To end the meeting, Commissioner Bonnie Bowers commented on the vote of no confidence for Worra by the Anacortes Marine Trades group at the last meeting.
"The acrimony that occurred over this issue has been divisive and not helpful in working together to resolve problems. We as a commission, and port staff strive to maintain open and positive communication, and we respectfully ask your group to do the same," Bowers said. "We are supportive of our executive director and staff who continue to work toward achieving the Port's mission."
