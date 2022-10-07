SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Port of Skagit has received nearly $2.2 million in CARES Act funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for infrastructure improvements and site development at the SWIFT Center.
The funding will go toward demolishing one or two nonhistoric buildings in the southern quadrant of the campus, and utilities and infrastructure will be put in to support two buildings to be used for manufacturing operations, according to Planning and Development Director Heather Rogerson.
When the project was planned three years ago, the Port expected its share of the cost to be about $550,000. Now, it’s unknown what the Port’s share will be.
Port Executive Director Sara Young said once the site is ready the Port will look for a manufacturer to move in.
“We’re not just looking for the big opportunity, we’re looking for the right opportunity,” she said.
The right opportunity will include a manufacturer that is willing to put in extra effort when designing a building. Any new buildings will be required to fit the historic look of the campus.
“You want to make sure it’s still conducive to the manufacturing industry,” Rogerson said.
According to a news release from the Economic Development Administration, the project is expected to create 1,000 jobs and generate $40 million in private investment.
The project is expected to take 18 months, according to Rogerson, but that is dependent on factors such as permitting and favorable weather.
As the infrastructure work begins, more feasibility studies will be done on the various vacant historic buildings. These studies will help determine the costs to renovate the buildings versus demolishing them and putting up new buildings.
“At the end of these studies we will have really, really good data,” Rogerson said.
The SWIFT Center is at the old Northern State Hospital campus. The Port took ownership of the property in 2018 and continues to work with the county and city of Sedro-Woolley to redevelop the property.
Prior to receiving the funding, the Port has been doing various studies to determine how to best use the SWIFT Center property in terms of the goals of job creation, public accessibility, preserving both the historic area and natural surroundings, and honoring and respecting the nearby Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.
“It’s not so often that three governmental agencies can work so well together, but here there is a common goal,” Port of Skagit Communications Director Linda Tyler said.
