A building at the SWIFT Center in Sedro-Woolley on Friday that will be demolished to make way for manufacturing facilities.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Port of Skagit has received nearly $2.2 million in CARES Act funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for infrastructure improvements and site development at the SWIFT Center.

The funding will go toward demolishing one or two nonhistoric buildings in the southern quadrant of the campus, and utilities and infrastructure will be put in to support two buildings to be used for manufacturing operations, according to Planning and Development Director Heather Rogerson.

