The years-long dream of a youth and community center for Anacortes has a new look under a proposed partnership between the City of Anacortes, Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County and MJB Real Estate Group.
The latest proposal for a center, possibly on donated land south of the Ben Root Skate Park, was discussed at Monday’s City Council meeting.
MJB Real Estate Group proposed a donation of acreage on R Avenue, south of the skateboarding park, at no cost to the city.
“We’ve been hearing churn about this project for so many years, mostly about the location and trying to figure out the location and trying to shoehorn it in,” said council member Ryan Walters. “… This site does work, and it actually is an example of good planning.”
As currently envisioned, the proposal estimates the center would cost more than $20 million, with annual operating costs at $350,000 per year.
According to the proposal, the directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County would lead a capital fundraising campaign to fund 100% of the center’s design and construction, with the city responsible for the ownership, operations and facility maintenance.
“Absolutely. The city should commit to maintaining and being in ownership of (the community youth center),” said council member Christine Cleland-McGrath. “… This is a really incredible opportunity.”
The proposed timeline is that construction would start in 2024-2025.
The idea for the community youth center began with former Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere.
According to Gere, after meeting with kids, parents, teachers, and social workers, the Community Youth Taskforce — started by Gere after she came into office back in 2014 — identified the need for “a place (for kids) to go where it’s safe and it’s structured,” she said.
In the years since, several ideas for such a building have been floated.
In March 2020, the city began exploring the feasibility of a combined project with the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center. A proposal for a combined 73,000-square-foot facility with two new pools was estimated at $63 million, with much of the cost needing to be covered via donations. But the talks, which began just as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Skagit County, dissipated as the pandemic’s economic uncertainty dragged on.
The Fidalgo pool district, which is supported by taxpayers, had paused action during the pandemic.
“There’s still need for a replacement facility,” said Executive Director Rob Peterson. Next steps will be to go back to the pool’s advisory committee to discuss options and next steps.
The city, meanwhile, will contemplate its new option for a youth/community center.
A new youth center would provide critically needed childcare services, another gym for parks department activity and a permanent home with outdoor space for the Anacortes Boys & Girls Clubs, Gere said. The club currently meets in the City Hall basement.
“Especially in the wake of COVID, supporting our youths is critical for their social and emotional development,” Gere said.
