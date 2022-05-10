The worry of a major oil spill in this area keeps Todd Woodard up at night.
As the Samish Indian Nation’s director of natural resources, part of Woodard’s job focuses on protecting what is a significant part of the traditional territory of the Samish people, which stretches from Deception Pass to Samish Island and out to San Juan County.
With two refineries on March’s Point — HollyFrontier Puget Sound and Marathon Anacortes — and all the associated transport of oil products throughout the territory, a spill here could harm culturally significant sites, first foods and first medicines, and would create a cascade of environmental effects on the region and beyond, he said.
“A major spill, that having a wide impact in the Salish Sea, would be an absolute environmental disaster,” Woodard said. “But I also take some comfort in knowing that if it were to happen, (we would have a) coordinated and robust response. … There’s a plan in place. There are people with the expertise and the drive to do it.”
Part of the planning is making sure people know what to do. On April 13, a deployment drill was conducted to test readiness for a spill of crude oil on land.
Public and internal roads near the drill were closed; an industrial vacuum truck capable of holding a hundred barrels of oil was deployed to the site of the drill and verified to be functional. A boom that soaks up oil but not water was placed in a double crescent formation to prevent any large pool of product from approaching the road or water. Then, two responders in full-face self-contained breathing apparatuses hooked to oxygen tanks conducted onsite air monitoring.
If a leak from the pipe had actually occurred, crude oil would have run down an adjacent grassy hill to a ditch between the pipeline and the public access road.
The drill offered intense, real-time role-playing involving multiple parties, agencies and the refineries themselves.
Samish staff, including Woodard, participate in spill drills at both of the March’s Point refineries.
The drills, usually done annually and overseen by the Coast Guard and state Department of Ecology, test the region’s capacity and planning in the event of an oil spill and the participating refinery’s contingency plan – an individualized emergency spill plan designed alongside the state.
Drills can involve hundreds of participants from the refineries, area governments and emergency managers in the community, said Linda Pilkey-Jarvis, the oil spill preparedness manager at the state Department of Ecology.
“The one thing I’ve learned over the time in participating with this is you very quickly forget that this is a drill and role-playing,” Woodard said. “It gets very intense. I come out of those long days exhausted, usually with a splitting headache.”
Due to COVID-19 conditions, drills had been conducted in hybrid fashion for the last two years, combining both in-person and virtual participation.
With the lifting of the mask mandates, in-person drills have resumed this year.
Drill participants gained valuable experience using virtual spill response tools through the transition to the hybrid spill drills, though communication was especially difficult, Pilkey-Jarvis said.
She thinks the future of oil spill responses will be a combination of an in-person and virtual response and that the pandemic potentially advanced the integration of virtual participation and tools to respond, she said. In the past two years, real spills have also been managed partially virtually.
“It took a really long time for us all to learn all the different tools and learn how to master them,” Pilkey-Jarvis said. “So it really has been an amazing experience … with COVID.”
Woodard said the refineries’ employees are “heavily invested, not because they view oil in the water as lost income, but because these are the waters that they fish in and bring their families to on the weekends.”
An oil spill in the Salish Sea would be comparable to the massive 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill, the effects of which are still seen today, Woodard said. With oil products generally toxic to a wide variety of plants and animal species, including humans, a spill would have long-lasting cumulative effects in food chains affecting the environment for decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.