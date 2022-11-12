The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund is looking for sponsors for its Family Sponsorship Program.
Sponsors can sign up through Nov. 23.
Sponsors provide gifts and meals to families they are assigned through the program.
"Instead of just putting money in a basket, it's like you actually see a person in your community and see where they live and how they really do appreciate your help with Christmas," Postler said.
Those who are able to are encouraged to sponsor more than one family.
The Christmas Fund currently has 10 sponsors sponsoring 40 families, according to Fund Administrator Lynn Postler.
The Skagit Valley Christmas Fund is a nonprofit that has provided toys, books and holiday meals to families in Skagit County for more than 72 years.
Families that wish to receive gifts and meals through the Christmas Fund can do so beginning Monday.
Registration is being taken online at goskagit.com/xmasfund/. Forms available on the website can also be printed out and dropped off at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, 1410 Virginia St., Mount Vernon
Phone call registration is not available this year.
Last year, the Christmas Fund helped 1,856 families — and 5,226 children — throughout Skagit County.
"I think our volunteers would agree there's nothing better than putting your time and effort into a program that you know you can see the tangible results," Postler said.
Donations of toys, knit hats and scarves are collected all year.
New, unwrapped toys for children up to 17 years old may be dropped off at the Skagit County Fairgrounds; at the Skagit Valley YMCA, 1901 Hoag Road, Mount Vernon; and at Skagit Habitat for Humanity, 1022 Riverside Dr., Mount Vernon.
Knit hats and scarves can be dropped off at WildFibers, 706 First St., Mount Vernon and Fidalgo Yarns, 7711 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
For more information, contact christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com or call 360-419-7261 (English) or 360-419-7263 (Spanish).
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
