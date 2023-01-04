Increases to Puget Sound Energy rates in 2023 and 2024 were approved Dec. 22 by the state Utilities and Transportation Commission.
Starting Jan. 1, PSE electricity prices went up 8.7%, increasing the average monthly bill by $7.75, according to rate case settlement documents.
PSE had asked for a 12.9% increase in the first year for electricity customers, according to a February 2022 PSE news release.
There will be an additional 1.7% increase in 2024 for electricity customers, adding an average of $1.34 to monthly bills. The original increase PSE asked for would have meant an increase of about $2.
Natural gas customers will encounter a 6.4% increase in 2023 — a far cry from the 11.9% increase PSE asked for.
Along with the rate increases, the settlement addressed issues regarding the overall revenue requirement and credit for PSE's Green Direct program.
"Under the settlement, PSE must improve the distribution of low-income assistance, map and address long-term overdue bills, and improve low-income conservation and weatherization incentives," a news release from the Utilities and Transportation Commission states.
This includes working with the Low-Income Advisory Committee to develop a plan for discounted rates for low-income individuals and managing pandemic-related customer debts.
The Green Direct settlement provides a way to more accurately calculate the energy charge credit, giving Green Direct customers more predictable power costs, according to settlement documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.