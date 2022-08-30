Stocks deepened their late August skid with more losses Tuesday, as Wall Street grapples with the prospect that high interest rates are here to stay until the Federal Reserve brings inflation down.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%. The benchmark index is down 3.5% for the month with one day left in August.

