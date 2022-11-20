Captain's Cod
Buy Now

Captain's Cod Company took first place in the chowder division of the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce’s Chili Chowder Cook-off.

 Peggy Wendel / For the Stanwood Camano News

The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce’s Chili Chowder Cook-off results are in.

“We came within a couple thousand dollars of $20,000 profit, which would be the best we’ve ever done,” said Jessica McCready, chamber executive director. “All of the money we make basically goes back out into the community.”


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.