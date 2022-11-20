The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce’s Chili Chowder Cook-off results are in.
“We came within a couple thousand dollars of $20,000 profit, which would be the best we’ve ever done,” said Jessica McCready, chamber executive director. “All of the money we make basically goes back out into the community.”
This is chamber’s biggest annual fundraiser, which was on hold for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time it was held, in 2019, the event fetched $16,000.
During the pandemic, the chamber had enough to still keep giving.
“That’s because we’re very frugal and have a savings account,” McCready said.
During the pandemic, the chamber continued to give scholarships and actually increased funds that went into the community. For instance, it bought goods for Christmas House and gave money to the fire department for its Christmas event.
This year’s budget provides $10,000 to sponsor other events, she said.
Another $2,000 goes to scholarships for high school graduates going to college. That money comes through the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation, an organization that distributes community funds.
Cook-off participants are already thinking about next year.
“The night of the cook-off I had three emails wanting to know how to sign up for next year,” McCready said.
She has sent out a sign-up form for next year with this year’s participants getting first crack at 2023. She said some businesses still recovering from the event are telling the chamber, “You’re crazy; I can’t even think about this event.”
It’s no small feat to participate in this popular cook-off.
This year, most booths served 15 gallons of chili or chowder.
Tapped Camano brought in three kegs of beer and Camano Cider brought in two kegs for the festive outdoor beer garden, said King Chili Mike Nestor, long-time volunteer and organizer.
He said His Biz Painting gave out hundreds of s’mores outside, where people stayed warm over fires and roasted marshmallows to smoosh between graham crackers with chocolate for a do-it-yourself treat.
“We got a couple votes for s’mores," Nestor said of the cook-off's voting. "I’m thinking of adding another category.”
On the back of the ballots, people responded to a survey, offering ideas for future cook-offs.
McCready said that people consistently say, bigger venue.
“Yes, but where? We’d have to move it out of the Stanwood Camano area,” she said.
Nestor said other survey feedback included requests for a full bar and for vegan chili.
Someone said organizers ought to put arrows on the floor to get people to go in a certain direction. Someone else said to put chili in one room and chowder in another. One person said the price should have been what it was 20 years ago.
“There’s always something. It makes me laugh,” Nestor said.
