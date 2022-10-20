  • UBS plans to have more than 50% of its applications running in the Microsoft Azure cloud
  • Initiative will help UBS provide innovative products and services to clients, further empower employees and advance sustainability goals
  • UBS and Microsoft co-develop products and solutions to meet the digital needs of the bank and financial services industry

ZURICH and REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, UBS and Microsoft Corp. announced a landmark expansion of their partnership to accelerate UBS's public cloud footprint over the next five years. Through this transformational initiative, UBS plans to have more than 50% of its applications, including critical workloads, running on Microsoft Azure, now UBS's primary cloud platform. The partnership furthers UBS's "cloud-first" strategy and the modernization of its global technology estate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.