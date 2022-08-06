pic

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials arrive to the cargo ship Razoni for inspection while it is anchored Wednesday at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey.

 Khalil Hamra / AP

BEIRUT — A ship bringing corn to Lebanon’s northern port of Tripoli normally would not cause a stir. But it’s getting attention because of where it came from: Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa.

The Razoni, loaded with some 26,000 tons of corn for chicken feed, is emerging from the edges of a Russian war that has threatened food supplies in countries like Lebanon, which has the world’s highest rate of food inflation — a staggering 122% — and depends on the Black Sea region for nearly all of its wheat.

